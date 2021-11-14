WATCH: Alia Bhatt is a soothing sight in green ethnic wear; Shraddha Kapoor gets papped in all black casuals

Every day, the paparazzi spot celebrities from the entertainment industry as they step out for a variety of daily life chores in the city. Be it outside airports and gyms, or restaurants and recording studios, the shutterbugs click celebs everywhere they go, while fans swoon over these candid pictures and videos. Today was no different as the paps spotted and photographed two popular B’Town ladies – Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor in the dream city of Mumbai. Don’t forget to check out the video below.

This afternoon, the media spotted Highway actress Alia Bhatt as she stepped out in the city. Alia kept it simple and refreshing as she opted for comfortable ethnic wear as her outfit of the day. She was seen rocking a lime green kurta with matching cigarette pants. She kept her hair open and opted for a no-makeup look for the day. Alia wrapped up her look with a pair of simple jhumkas and a white mouth mask, thus keeping in mind the COVID 19 safety protocols. The paparazzi clicked her as she made her acknowledged them and made her way inside the car.

Shraddha Kapoor on the other hand was spotted donning a super trendy casual look featuring a black round-neck tee and latex leggings. The actress kept it super comfortable with black and white sneakers for footwear and her hair tied in a high ponytail. Shraddha wrapped up her look with a black shoulder bag and a black mouth mask.

Take a look:

On the work front, Alia has a number of interesting and exciting releases lined up. She will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhanshali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from that she also has Brahmastra and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from that, she will be sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film.

