WATCH: Arjun Kapoor arrives with ladylove Malaika Arora at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s post-wedding bash

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Apr 16, 2022 11:29 PM IST  |  3.9K
Photos,malaika arora,arjun kapoor,ranbir kapoor alia bhatt marriage
WATCH: Arjun Kapoor arrives with ladylove Malaika Arora at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s post-wedding bash
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

One of the hottest couples in Bollywood Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora arrived together at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s post-wedding bash. The couple grabbed the paps’ attention as they made their first appearance post Malaika’s recent road accident. Arjun and Malaika were clicked in their car as they entered Alia-Ranbir’s Vastu residence. To note, Alia and Ranbir both tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14. 

Arjun Kapoor spotted

Malaika spotted

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!