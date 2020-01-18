WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor obliges a young fan with a photo as he gets spotted at the airport

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking his handsome self while obliging a young fan with a photo. Check out photos of the Brahmastra star as he opted for a cosy winter airport look.

has been MIA for quite some time except for photos from his New Year's trip with girlfriend and best friend Ayan Mukerji. Fans have been craving for some Ranbir on the silver screen as the last time we saw the talented actor in a movie was Sanju (2018). For now, the actor has two projects in his movie lineup - one is Ayan's ambitious superhero genre film Brahmastra, which marks the first time RanAlia are working together and Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

For the ones missing his handsome face, Ranbir was spotted at the Mumbai airport today looking handsome as ever, layered in winter clothing. The 37-year-old actor wore a baby blue shirt, which was layered with a white pullover and a cream coloured winter jacket. Along with blue jeans, Kapoor completed the casual-cool look with brown shoes, reflective aviators and black and white backpack. Ranbir was also seen obliging a young boy with photos and the ecstatic look on the kid's face to see his favourite actor was too cute to handle!

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's airport photos below:

Watch Ranbir pose for a photo with his young fan below:

What did you think of Ranbir Kapoor's cosy airport look? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, in a 2019 EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Alia had gushed about how Brahmastra was magical for her and Ranbir. "I have always felt that when Ranbir and I come together, it has to be magical and literally, it can't get more magical than this (Brahmastra). I'm saying all this with great hope and not being pompous about it. We're working very hard towards that.," Bhatt confessed to us.

Shamshera is slated to release on July 31, 2020, while Brahmastra's release date is still up for debate.

