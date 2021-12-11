Watch: Saira Banu gets emotional on Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary, Dharmendra consoles her

On Saturday, veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu stepped out of her home to pay tribute to her late husband on his 99th birth anniversary. A video on social media has been doing rounds wherein Saira can be seen getting teary-eyed as she’s about to pay tribute to the legendary star. In the video, Dharmendra and filmmaker Subhash Ghai can be seen consoling the actress.

Earlier today, Saira Banu shared a heartwarming letter with Etimes which she had penned for Dilip Kumar to mark his birth anniversary. A part of the letter reportedly read as, "December 11, 1922. Peshawar, North West Frontier Province in pre-partition India. On the bitter cold night of December 11, while a raging fire fanned by the force of freezing winds was blazing in the Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar, my Jaan, Yousuf Saheb, was born to Ayesha Begum, the beautiful wife of Mohammad Sarvar Khan, a leading fruit merchant of Peshawar, as their fourth child. This year on December 11, which is tomorrow, it will be his 99th birthday.” She had added, "The fact is that Dilip Saheb was very happy and proud that he was born in an undivided India and he grew up in a large, happy family which was united by the bonds of respect for elders, cared for the younger members and women and had unflinching trust in one another.

Previously in an interview with PTI Saira had opened about how she is dealing with the loss. She said, “I will do the prayers, remember him and I want the day to be very quiet. I want to visit the Juhu garden (Juhu Qabrastan) where he is (buried)."