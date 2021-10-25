WATCH: Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma reopen Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatres as they launch Antim trailer

This evening, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma arrived at Mumbai’s massy theatres, Gaiety-Galaxy to launch the trailer of their much-anticipated film, Antim: The Final Truth. After being closed for one and a half years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has allowed cinema halls and theatres in Maharashtra to reopen with 50% capacity since October 22nd, keeping in mind the physical distancing norms. The trailer came out at 6 pm this evening and it is being loved and appreciated by netizens.

Talking about the trailer launch at Gaiety-Galaxy theatres, both Salman Khan and Aayush arrived in casuals. They were seen in contrasting colors, almost symbolic to the theme of good VS evil in their upcoming film. While Salman Khan was seen donning a black shirt paired with black trousers and shoes, Aayush was seen in a plain white tee, black pants and red and white sneakers. Both the actors posed for pictures in front of the theatre, as the paparazzi click them from a distance.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Pragya Jaiswal, and Mahima Makwana. The film is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, and is based on the 2018 Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern. Antim will be releasing theatrically on 26 November and will clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. This is the first time Salman will be sharing screen space with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The film’s trailer has Twitterati all excited and impressed for this good vs evil drama.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Antim The Final Truth Trailer: Twitterati dub Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma's actioner a 'surprise package'