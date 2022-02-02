Wednesday Workout PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut and Janhvi Kapoor keep up with their Pilates sessions

For B-town stars, any day without their workout sessions seems to be incomplete and hence, many of them love to keep up with their routines religiously. Speaking of this, Kangana Ranaut and Janhvi Kapoor are often snapped after their Pilates session in the city and Wednesday was no exception. Both the stars were seen exiting at separate times from their Pilates center after a workout session. While Kangana was seen in the morning, Janhvi was seen towards the afternoon post their workout sessions.

At first, Kangana stepped out of the pilates center in a casual look. The Thalaivii star kept it comfy for her workout session in a white tee. She was spotted from a distance by the paparazzi. The actress was seen sporting a white mask and her hair was left open. She acknowledged the paps from a distance and showed a victory sign to them before getting inside her car and leaving for the day. The actress has been in the headlines recently amid rumours of her doing a show for Ekta Kapoor.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor also was spotted leaving her Pilates class after a workout session. She is seen heading straight for her car after the session. Janhvi sat in the car and acknowledged the paps from a distance. The Roohi actress was seen clad in a casual avatar and opted to keep her mask up amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Mili and Mr & Mrs Mahi. The actress recently shared photos of her Cricket training camp for the Rajkummar Rao co-starrer.

