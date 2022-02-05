Weekend Photo Diaries: Ranbir Kapoor drops by T-Series office, Tiger Shroff flaunts biceps as he greets paps

Weekend is all about relaxation for everyone. However, for our B-town celebs, the work doesn't stop. Speaking of this, both Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff were snapped by the paparazzi as they went out and about in the city for their work. While Ranbir was seen making his way to the T-Series office, Tiger was snapped as he was exiting a studio. The two stars greeted paps from a distance and went about their work. While doing so, they followed all COVID 19 protocols.

Ranbir, who was snapped at T-Series office yesterday as well, was seen getting out of his car on Saturday afternoon to head for a meeting. In the photos, Ranbir is seen clad in a grey sweatshirt with a shirt underneath. He teamed it up with distressed jeans and sneakers. The Sanju actor is also seen sporting a cool cap and black mask to round off his look. He acknowledged the paps from a distance and went inside the office for the meeting.

On the other hand, Tiger was seen walking out of a studio. He is seen sporting a blue sleeveless tee with grey pants and sneakers. The Baaghi 3 star appeared to be in a good mood and one could not take their eyes off his biceps. Tiger is seen waving to paps as he obliged paps with photos. The actor took off his white mask briefly and later wore it again.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Shamshera and Brahmastra. He also has Animal with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The actor also was shooting with Shraddha Kapoor for Luv Ranjan's untitled romcom. Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen next in Ganapath Part 1 with Kriti Sanon and Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria.

