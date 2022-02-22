Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?: Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi look stylish at wrap up party; Riteish, Genelia join

Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi are on cloud nine as the shooting of their upcoming movie ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ has finished. A few days earlier, Taapsee informed her fans about the latest update of the film and had posted a few monochromatic pictures from the set of the film. Now, the star cast and makers organised a wrap-up party for the film. Just a while back, the paparazzi clicked the whole team of the film outside a restaurant in Bandra. They also clicked Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia as they joined the team for the bash.

In the photos, Taapsee looked a ‘vision in white’ as she opted for a stunning dress. The highlight of her whole OOTN (outfit of the night) was her bold red lips, red strappy heels, and the million-dollar smile. Film’s lead Pratik Gandhi, who won hearts with his stint in Scam 1992, was spotted in stylish attire. Director Arshad Sayed and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur were also clicked by the paparazzi. Riteish and Genelia also joined them at the party. They make a stylish entry as Riteish wore a blue shirt with black jeans and Genelia opted for a cute dress. They also acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras.



Earlier, Taapsee had posted the photos from sets of Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and wrote, “And it’s yet another WRAP! I can’t begin to tell how important was this film for me and my filmography. @arshadasyed I will always remember the only standing instruction I got from you during our prep meeting…….. you have exhausted yourself enough for years now just come n have fun on the set with this one. N Obediently enough I had a BLAST being the badass ACP Komal Sharma, my first ever cop avatar! @roykapurfilms @jungleepictures thank you for pampering and borderline spoiling me on this one. Now if all my future producers complain it’s because of u! @pratikgandhiofficial thank you for being a costar who I could really jam with in front of the camera as much as behind the camera. You truly helped me perform better by just being so good at your craft. Can’t wait for world to see THE Gagan ! After doing either physically or mentally exhausting films for years I am looking forward to making you laugh your guts out with the team of Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan! It has been a Therapeutic experience !”

