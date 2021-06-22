Workout buddies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor share a ride home post Pilates session; PHOTOS

On Tuesday, after their Pilates session, Sara Ali Khan joined Janhvi Kapoor to head home in the latter's car. The paparazzi caught them in the frame when they were leaving together.

Tuesday brought with a special treat for Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor fans. The two young starlets, who had set social media on fire with their workout videos together a few weeks back, were seen making an exit together after a Pilates session. Not just this, it seems that Sara ditched her own car to join Janhvi to ride in her car to home after their workout session. Well, the camaraderie between the two starlets surely grabbed the attention of the paparazzi who caught them in the frame.

In the photos and video, Sara and Janhvi are seen walking out of their pilates centre together. Sara is seen clad in a black 'pilates girl' tee with matching shorts and flats. With it, she is seen flaunting a black mask. On the other hand, Janhvi is seen sporting a casual look in a white tee with army green trousers and black sneakers. She teamed it up with a hot pink mask. She is also seen carrying a stylish bag to complete her look.

The two stars walked out casually and moved towards their cars. Sara, instead of climbing in the backside of her car, opened the door of Janhvi's SUV and joined her to head out together. The two waved to the paparazzi while walking towards their cars.

A while back, when Janhvi and Sara were in Goa, the two starlets had shared fun videos of their Pilates session together on social media. The videos had given fans a glimpse of their bond and many rooted for them to be seen together on the screen.

