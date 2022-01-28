Workout Diaries PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kangana Ranaut sweat it out ahead of the weekend

The weekend certainly brings out a relaxed mood in everyone and well, even our stars are not oblivious to it. However, ahead of the weekend, many of our BTown stars sweat it out hard to gear up for the fun-filled days. Speaking of this, on Friday, the paparazzi spotted 3 of the popular stars in Bollywood including Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora at their respective workout places. While Kangana and Janhvi were spotted post their workout at their Pilates centre, Malaika was heading to her Yoga centre.

In the photos, at first, Janhvi was seen walking out of her Pilates class in a refreshed avatar. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a white tank top with neon green shorts with slip on footwear. The Roohi star left her hair open and was seen wearing a mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. On the other hand, Malaika was seen sporting athleisure as she headed to sweat it out at her Yoga center. She is seen waving to the paps from a distance as she walked towards the gate of the yoga center.

On the other hand, Kangana was seen walking towards her car after sweating it out at her Pilates session. The Thalaivii star has been following all COVID 19 norms and was seen sporting a mask as she walked out after her class. She greeted the paps from a distance and showed a victory sign to them.

Meanwhile, Kangana currently is gearing up for the release of her films Dhaakad and Tejas this year. She is also busy with the production and shoot work related to Tiku Weds Sheru. Janhvi, on the other hand, will be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi, Good Luck Jerry and Mili.

