Workout Wednesday Diaries ft Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in cool gym looks; PHOTOS

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 10:42 PM IST  |  43.8K
   
For Btown stars, working out every day is a way of life and they often inspire their fans to adapt to the same with their gym routines. On Wednesday, keeping up with their love for fitness, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor hit their respective gym to sweat it out. While Sara and Khushi headed to Pilates studio for a workout, Janhvi was spotted leaving a gym in another part of the city. Recently, Sara and Janhvi have been in the headlines since they returned from the Kedarnath trip. 

On Wednesday, Sara was snapped by the paparazzi as she headed home after her workout session. In the photos, Sara is seen walking out of the pilates studio in a cheerful mood. She is seen clad in a pink tank top with jogging shorts and a pair of slip on footwear. The actress could be seen keeping her mask up while walking towards her car. Sara greeted the paps too before heading home. On the other hand, Janhvi was seen clad in a green tank top with shorts and sneakers. The actress was seen talking on the phone while looking for her car to leave the gym premises. 

Take a look at Sara and Janhvi's gym photos:

Workout photos Sara, Janhvi Khushi

Workout photos Sara, Janhvi Khushi 2

Workout photos Sara, Janhvi Khushi 3

Khushi, on the other hand, was snapped by the paps in all black athleisure. The star kid was seen walking out of the Pilates studio and posing for paps before leaving for home. Khushi had tied up her hair in a bun and was seen keeping it classy in black. 

Take a look:

Workout photos Sara, Janhvi Khushi 5

Workout photos Sara, Janhvi Khushi 7

Meanwhile, Sara and Janhvi's Kedarnath trip photos are taking over the internet. Fans have been loving their bond together. Not just this, last night, the two were joined by Khushi and Rekha at Manish Malhotra's Diwali dinner. Photos from the dinner also are taking over the internet.

