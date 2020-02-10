World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna and others arrive in style at pre release event

The film will see the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda as the ultimate lover boy, who has love stories with the four gorgeous leading ladies of the film.

The pre release event of the highly anticipated film, World Famous Lover saw the lead stars Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa arrive in style. The film will see the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda as the ultimate lover boy, who has love stories with the four gorgeous leading ladies of the film. The pre- release event of the Kranthi Madhav directorial, saw the Taxiwala star Vijay Deverakonda in a beige coloured suit. The south megastar Vijay looked very dapper in his suave look. The Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna plays the character named Yamini.

The stunner arrived at the pre -release event looking like a dream in a bright coloured stylish outfit. The looked every bit the diva she is. The stunning actress Catherine Tresa arrived at the event in a traditional yellow and pink coloured outfit. The talented south actress, Aishwarya Rajesh dazzled at the pre release event of World Famous Lover in a printed top and skirt look in a dark colour. The gorgeous Izabelle Leite was making heads turn in a white and black outfit. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for the south romance saga to hit the big screen.

The will World Famous Lover with the Geetha Govindam star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, is generating a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audience. The south drama will hit the big screen on the eve of Valentine's Day. The trailer of the south flick was released some time back, and the fans are very curious to see what the film has to offer.

