World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle, Catherine are all smiles at the trailer launch

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry, titled World Famous Lover launched its much awaited trailer today. Check it out.

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry, titled World Famous Lover launched its much awaited trailer today. The film will see Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda along with four leading ladies. The film will feature stunning divas like Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa in the lead. The film, is helmed by south director Kranthi Madhav. The south drama is set to be a romantic saga between Vijay Deverakonda's character and four leading ladies. The first look of the south drama was unveiled by the makers of World Famous Lover.

The south megastar Vijay Deverakonda is seen flaunting his toned abs on the first look poster. The songs of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer are already turning to be chartbusters. The fans and music lovers are enjoying every bit of the two songs My Love and Boggu Ganilo. The news reports state that the film's story line will trace the life of the lead character essayed by Vijay Deverakonda, in the backdrop of the love stories with the four actresses, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa. The fans and film audience are eagerly looking forward for the film. The Kranthi Madhav directorial will hit the big screen on the eve of Valentine's Day, 14th February.

The timing could not be more perfect to release a romance drama, on Valentine's Day. The trailer launch of the film, World Famous Lover saw the leading ladies along with Vijay Deverakonda in attendance. The fans are even more excited about the film after the release of its much-anticipated trailer.

(ALSO READ: World Famous Lover TRAILER: Vijay Deverakonda's 'last love story' is all about joy, pain, life and madness)

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More