Yami Gautam chooses comfort over style as she returns from Agra post 'Dasvi' promotions; PICS

Yami Gautam is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She has proved her acting prowess in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, A Thursday, and others. Yami will be next seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer ‘Dasvi’. The movie also stars Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role. And, the star cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote their movie. Earlier, Abhishek, Yami, and others had visited Agra Jail to promote their movie. They organised a screen of their movie for the jail inmates.

Just a while back, Yami was seen at Mumbai airport as she returned from Agra, Her airport look was all about comfort. She looked beautiful in a green top and black denim. She completed her look with sunglasses. Yami also kept COVID protocols in mind and wore a black mouth mask. However, she did not stop by to pose for the paparazzi.

For those unaware, Jr Bachchan had promised the jail inmates while shooting the film that he would keep the first screening of the film for them and he indeed kept his promise. In the video that Abhishek Bachchan had shared, we can see him Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur along with the entire team walking inside the Agra Central Jail. The actor shared a glimpse of the entire prep that took place for the screening and how the inmates looked extremely happy with this gesture of Dasvi’s team. Sharing this video the Dhoom actor wrote, “A promise is a promise!! Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime.”

