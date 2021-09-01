Yami Gautam glistens in cream and gold saree with traditional jewellery for Bhoot Police promotion; PHOTOS

Actress has kicked off Bhoot Police promotions in the city and for the same, she was snapped by the paparazzi in the city. The gorgeous star seemed to have opted for a mix of modern and traditional for her promotional outfit for the day. Yami, who was in the headlines a few months back due to her wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar, has kicked off the promotions of her first film after her marriage. And her gorgeous outfit is something you ought to bookmark.

In the photos, Yami is seen clad in a cream and gold pre-draped saree with a white tank top blouse. With it, she teamed up a matching pair of heels. The Bhoot Police star accessorised the modern saree look with traditional temple jewellery. She is seen sporting a gold choker with bajubandh, Kashmiri earrings. Her hair is neatly tied up in a bun and her makeup has been kept dewy keeping in mind the minimalist style OOTD. As Yami posed, she looked gorgeous.

Take a look:

In a video from the photoshoot, we can see her adorable banter with the paps. The paps can be seen teasing her with a name of a brand of cream that she endorsed. Yami's cute reaction to it has left netizens in awe.

Meanwhile, in Bhoot Police, Yami will be seen with , and Jacqueline Fernandez. The trailer showcased the film to be a spooky horror-comedy where Arjun and Saif help Yami to get rid of a ghost in her estate. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. It will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on September 17, 2021.

Also Read|Yami Gautam wraps up shoot for ‘Lost’, pens an emotional note: One of my most treasured experiences