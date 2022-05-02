Yami Gautam looks bold in a dangerously deep-neck neon dress as she gets spotted in the city; PICS

Yami Gautam’s career is indeed on a rise. After her stunning performance in A Thursday, Yami impressed the audience in Dasvi opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Apart from them, the movie also features Nimrat Kaur in the lead. Interestingly, Abhishek is seen playing the role of a Haryanvi politician, while Nimrat is seen as his wife in the movie. On the other hand, Yami plays the role of a police officer in Dasvi. Apart from her films, Yami is often seen making stylish public appearances. It is always a delight to look at her whenever she steps out of the house. Speaking of which, Yami was today spotted at Dasvi success bash.

In the photographs, Yami made jaws drop as she looked absolutely stunning in a neon dress. Her dress featured a plunging neckline and a high slit. The actress paired her outfit with high heels. Yami left her hair open and donned a neutral make-up. The actress looked magical and had a bright smile on her face. She was kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs. Apart from Yami, many other celebrities were seen at Dasvi success party.

Take a look:

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Yami was asked about her experience working on back-to-back films. Yami said, "I still feel like I'm jumping from some place to another. My mind is still jumping. It was actually around this time last year that I was shooting for Dasvi in Agra, inside the jail. And then came back and went to A Thursday's set. So, because I was waiting for all these opportunities all my life and they all came together, that cannot be an excuse to not give my character a 100 per cent. Or, when you see the character, you shouldn't feel like it's similar”.

