Yami Gautam styles up her casual OOTD with an LV tote handbag costing THIS whopping amount; PHOTOS

Actress is currently riding high on the success of her film Bhoot Police. The film premiered on OTT this month and it showcased Yami in a never-seen-before avatar. Yami has been receiving rave reviews for her act and amid this, she has been working on other projects as well. Now, on Thursday, Yami stepped out in the city for work and was seen making her way to Maddock Films office. There, the actress made her way in a casual look. However, it was her expensive bag that stole all the attention.

As Yami got out of her car, she walked a bit closer to the paps for photos with her mask on. Yami is seen clad in a light purple knotted crop top with denim jeans and neon and white sneakers. Her hair is left open and she is seen opting for minimal makeup with her comfy look. Yami is also seen carrying an expensive Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Tote with her casual look. The stunning handbag costs a whopping amount of USD 1180 or INR 87600 as per the official online store of the brand.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, after Bhoot Police, Yami has quite a number of projects lined up ahead of her. A few weeks back, she wrapped up her film, Lost. When she finished shooting for it, Yami penned a note and shared photos from the sets. Apart from this, Yami also has A Thursday. The film is a sequel to A Wednesday. Yami also has shot for Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur starrer Dasvi. In the film, Yami will be seen as an IPS officer. Her first look poster had gone viral on social media when it was shared.

