Physical: 100 contestant Choo Sung Hoon meets BTS’ Jungkook, shares post on Instagram

Choo Sung Hoon is a martial artist who has won awards for both South Korea and Japan on an international platform. He was recently seen on Netflix’s South Korean reality TV show Physical: 100. Physical: 100 is a survival show that follows 100 men as the finest physique amongst them is chosen via a series of physically demanding tests. Last year, Choo Sung Hoon was seen engaging in a match with BTS’ Jungkook. Choo Sung Hoon is a Judo artist which is something for which he has been training since he was just three!

Choo Sung Hoon recently took to Instagram where he shared a picture of himself standing alongside BTS member Jungkook. The two were apparently out for dinner. In his post’s caption, Choo Sung Hoon did not shy away from praising Jungkook. He went on to call the BTS member cool, cute, and polite. The martial artist went on to comment on Jungkook by saying that he already liked him but after their recent dinner, he liked him even more.

Choo Sung Hoon is a martial artist. Often referred to by his Japanese name Yoshihiro Akiyama, Choo Sung Hoon is also fondly known as Sexyama. Yoshihiro Akiyama is an accomplished martial artist and judoka who has represented both South Korea and Japan at the Asian Games in 2001 and 2002 respectively. Other than Judo and Martial Artist, Yoshihiro Akiyama has also been trained in kickboxing, wrestling and karate among other things. This multi-talented martial artist is known for winning athletic accolades and for his recent participation in the South Korean survival reality show Physical: 100.

What is BTS’ Jungkook doing in 2023?

Jungkook concluded last year with quite a few historical moments and some excellent music to his name. The BTS member recently deleted his Instagram and informed fans that he would be more active on BTS Weverse. The artist has since been fairly regular with his live broadcasts on the platform. Few days after the aforementioned announcement, Jungkook also called out sasaeng fans whose complete disregard of his privacy had been bothering him. Nowadays Jungkook is often seen cheering his Hyungs on for their latest projects and album releases.

