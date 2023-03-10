Physical: 100 creators share unedited final round footage at press conference to refute manipulation claims

At a recent press conference held for the show, the creators of ‘Physical: 100’ have come forward to share evidence of the final round held between their two contestants. This is an attempt to clear the allegations made against the show about manipulating its last quest in the favour of the winner Woo Jin Yong. Runner-up Jung Hae Min also spoke on his end, claiming that the other participant asked to stop the game making him lose his momentum.

Revelations by Physical: 100 production team

The producers of the reality program were present at the press conference held on March 9 where they explained that they had to stop the last round first because of noise and the second time because of a knot in equipment. They subsequently apologised to the viewers, the cast members, and the two contestants concerned with the show.

Unedited footage of Physical: 100

The raw video from the last round showed how at first it was Woo Jin Young’s spool that was making the noise but Jung Hae Min’s equipment soon followed. At first, they planned on continuing the match to avoid disruption, however, the severity of the noise made it difficult for them to use the footage making them decide to stop it. The producers emphasized how the possibility of breaking the machine posed the risk of injury to the participants who were pulling the ropes.

The production team continued that the game was stopped for the second time because they noticed knotting on Woo Jin Yong’s side of the pulley after 26 seconds of resuming it. However, Jung Hae Min continued to pull making the producers blow a whistle. After explaining the situation to both the contestants are taking their consent on resuming the match, after them denying a rematch a few days later, the game was continued. The team reiterated that there was no unfair advantage given to one participant by manipulating the game or in an attempt to make the show more dramatic. The producers have further expressed their wish to apologise to the finalists in person, in order to clear the misunderstanding.

