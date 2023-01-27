Physical 100: Korean reality show with MMA fighters, YouTubers, wrestlers is straight out of Squid Game

Physical 100 Synopsis

This survival program brings together 100 strongest people in South Korea and pits them against each other. While meant to be entertainment the show holds prize money enough to pique anyone’s interest. People with the best physique, regardless of their age, gender, profession, height, weight or any other parameters are brought into the game to fight against each other using only their strength. The final goal? To win the title of having the best physique among them and take home 300 million KRW (approximately 240K USD). Earning such a big amount as well as being able to call yourselves one of the most powerful in the country is a great monetary and pride-driven game that these 100 participants play. A gigantic set up involving tests made for determining the strongest as well as eliminating those who are not ready to take it on stands at every step of the way for them. It is as intense as it gets when determined and prideful 100 people put their physical strength on the line in ‘Physical: 100’.

Who are the participants on Physical: 100?

A glimmering set of people await some very extreme and daunting tests as fitness YouTubers, bodybuilders, medalists (Olympic, Asian Games), weightlifters, stunt people, wrestlers, fitness coaches, trainers, athletes, fire squad workers, police officers, soldiers (reserved ones), MMA fighters, viral backup dancer for Sunmi - Cha Hyun Seung (who was last seen on Single’s Inferno) and even more physically powerful people from all walks of life gather under one roof to clench the victory.

Physical: 100 Episodes 1 and 2 Review

One by one, the 100 participants enter an intimidating room with their own bodies’ sculptures waiting for them. Meeting other famed names from around the country who have come to display their skills and strength reveals some shocking and exciting names. Their first task sees them hanging from bars for the last one standing and a mountain climber comes out on top. As they plan on competing against each other in a bout, astonishing results where agility and sharpness of the mind are simultaneously put to use.