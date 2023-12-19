Physical: 100, Single’s Inferno 3, and more: VOTE for your favorite Korean reality show of 2023

The reach of the Korean entertainment industry has expanded over the years. From films to K-dramas, the fictional content is on-point and never fails to impress the audience. But in 2023, Korean reality shows came up with unique content that kept the audience hooked until the end, thus, making them as popular as mainstream dramas.

Let’s take a look at some of the best Korean reality shows of 2023.

Physical: 100

Ranked 21st in the list of top most-viewed Netflix shows in the first half of 2023, Physical: 100 is a different reality show as it is based on intense fitness competition. Unlike other series which focus on bringing light entertainment and laughter, this show brings 100 contestants (77 men and 23 women) on one platform to test their strength, agility, and endurance. This unique game format features players from varied professions that are known for physical fitness, such as MMA fighters, wrestlers and more.

Single’s Inferno 3

The third season of the successful dating reality show, Single’s Inferno, managed to gain attention among youngsters. The game format is quite similar to the western dating shows like Love Island, Love Is Blind.

Advertisement

In this show, a bunch of models, actors and professional athletes participate to search for love on a deserted island. The show connects with the young audience as it revolves around romantic dates, couples quarrel, and a lot more.

Zombiverse

Taking the zombie craze to another level, this survival show hits differently as it follows the concept of a group of people gathering at a reality show shoot. But things go wrong as zombies start attacking. The show takes place in Incheon and Seoul and the players learn to look for basic supplies (food, transport) as they are tasked with different sets of quests and challenges.

To bring the authentic horror vibes, the art team behind the show, All of Us Are Dead, has worked on Zombieverse. In fact, the artists, who were hired to play zombies on this show, were trained by the same choreographers who worked in zombie apocalyptic series Kingdom.

The Devil’s Plan

In this reality series, The Devil’s Plan, 12 contestants have to compete in this game of strategy, wit and intelligence. The show requires players to cooperate, compete and make alliances in order to win puzzle-based matches. The contestants include majorly actors, singers and entertainers. Some of the renowned names are actor Ha Seok Jin, K-pop idol Seungkwan, and comedian Park Kyung Lim.

Siren: Survive the Island

As the name suggests, Siren: Survive the Island features 24 female contestants who are dropped in a forest island and are supposed to perform their best to win various challenges. The participants are from different backgrounds such as police officers, soldiers, stunt women and more. They are divided into six teams and have to exhibit tenacity, leadership skills, and teamwork in order to survive the toughest challenges over a course of seven days.

Nineteen to Twenty

Nineteen to Twenty explores friendship, love,and freedom of youth. It captures the transition of individuals from being teenagers to entering their twenties. As a group of GenZ spend the last few weeks of their teenage years together, they foster good friendly bonds and later, they experience liberty for the time as they move into ‘20 House,’ a place where they start off their new journey of adulthood. They are now allowed to date and also, learn to build new connections away from parents.

Advertisement

Take the poll given below to pick your favorite Korean reality show of 2023!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: From My Dearest to Our Blooming Youth, pick your favorite historical K-drama of 2023 so far