Physical 100’s Choo Sung Hoon praises BTS’ Jungkook’s boxing skills: ‘He can debut professionally’

BTS member Jungkook is known as the Golden Maknae and it's all with reason. The star is known to excel in almost all the things he takes up, shocking everyone with his skills that seem to only get better with time. Now another person has come up to appreciate Jungkook’s talents and the fans couldn’t agree more. ‘Physical 100’ contestant and well-known MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon or Yoshihiro Akiyama recently spoke about his friendship with the BTS member, with whom he has previously sparred and had dinner.

Choo Sung Hoon about Jungkook’s skills being professional level

During the April 15 episode of MBC’s ‘The Manager’, Choo Sung Hoon appeared as a guest and surprised the viewers with his choice of words regarding the BTS member. Clips of him praising Jungkook have been shared among fans where the fighter can be seen appreciating the singer’s boxing skills. He was seen saying that if only Jungkook decides, his skills are up to the level of someone who can go professional. Choo Sung Hoon thinks Jungkook can even make his debut in the sport.

Jungkook’s pre-concert sparring sessions

Previously, Jungkook and Choo Sung Hoon have shared photos and videos of them sparring with each other in the gym. The MMA fighter went on to say that Jungkook even boxes before his concerts, which the fans have seen previously, thanks to the behind-the-scenes clips from the group’s shows. The pre-concert boxing is done with Tommy, who has been seen with Jungkook often, even going on a live broadcast with the BTS member recently. Choo Sung Hoon went on to say that Jungkook’s skills are no joke shocking the other cast members of ‘The Manager’.

Choo Sung Hoon and Jungkook have not only trained together but also grabbed dinner and stayed close. Meanwhile, the mixed martial arts fighter appeared as a participant on Netflix’s ‘Physical 100’, placing at an impressive No.20 among 100 contestants from different walks of life. Jungkook on the other hand is currently in the USA, seemingly working on his solo debut alongside some known names. He attended the second day of Coachella 2023 and was spotted interacting with fans.

