Physical: 100's Choo Sung Hoon praises Jungkook; Says he can become a professional boxer

The legendary Sexyama aka Japanese MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon praised Jungkook for his boxing skills and revealed that he invited the BTS maknae for a personal training session. Jungkook started boxing in 2019 and has flaunted his skills multiple times on social media. With this, the fans are not surprised since Jungkook is good at everything he does but they feel very proud of him.

Choo Sung Hoon about Jungkook's boxing skills

Japanese Mixed Martial Arts star Choo Sung Hoon praised Jungkook in a recent interview and shared the story of his meeting with the BTS member. Choo Sung Hoon said that BTS' Jungkook is really strong and that he can make a powerful boxer. He added that if Jungkook focused more on boxing and training just a little more he has the caliber to become a professional boxer. He also mentioned that Jungkook is a really good eater.

Choo Sung Hoon recalled how he and Jungkook had 25 packets of meat with Kimchi Jjigae, rice, and ramen when they went out for a meal. He seemed really impressed by Jungkook's skills and eating habits. Choo Sung Hoon also invited Jungkook to train with him personally and he also explained that the training he does is very professional and not everyone can handle it, especially amateurs. However, since Jungkook was so good that Choo Sung Hoon had to invite him for a training session Jungkook also said that he would love to train with Choo Sung Hoon again.

Choo Sung Hoon on Physical: 100

A well-known MMA fighter, Choo Sung Hoon appeared on Netflix's Physical: 100 as a contestant and is included in the A-list of competitors. The 47-year-old competitor has one of the fittest bodies among others. The purpose of Physical: 100 was to find the perfect physique where 100 athletes and professionals from different backgrounds foght with each other in multiple challenges. The show is set to return with a second season.

Fans' reaction

BTS' ARMYs are not surprised that Choo Sung Hoon praised Jungkook's boxing skills and said that he has the potential to become a professional boxer but they are very proud to see the maknae getting such big compliments from someone like Choo Sung Hoon. Fans are going back to Jungkook's training session videos and showering compliments on the Stay Alive singer.

