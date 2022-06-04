Physical S2 Ep 1 Review: Rose Byrne returns to conquer the world of aerobics with a powerhouse performance

Physical

Physical Cast: Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Della Saba

Physical Director: Annie Weisman

Physical Streaming Platform: AppleTV+

Rose Byrne returns in dazzling spandex for season two of the Apple TV+ drama Physical, set in the 1980s. The first season concluded with Sheila Rubin securing a distribution contract for her exercise DVDs and Danny losing his electoral attempt. The sequel picks off just where we left off, delving into the inner workings of these two major characters as well as their deceptive exteriors. Rose Byrne's outstanding portrayal as housewife-turned-aerobics guru Sheila Rubin challenges the 'difficult woman' image. Sheila is still at odds with herself and everyone who threatens her future fitness empire in the second season. However, Sheila must face new and old hurdles as she gets closer to her aim of becoming a lifestyle expert.

Interestingly, even though the voiceover approach allows the viewer to hear Sheila's thoughts, she isn't an open book. Sheila's mask is frequently securely in place due to a mix of self-loathing and a propensity to suppress earlier traumas. In her secure bathroom area, she begins to remove some of her walls, but this character does not want to expose herself to anybody — not even herself. Negative remarks directed towards herself and others around her might be difficult to hear while also providing insight into Sheila's sometimes perplexing, hasty actions. Thankfully, it isn't just a repetition of the previous season's content, and even the negative self-talk takes a fresh approach. Don't You Want Me, the first episode, begins with a sympathetic voiceover telling Sheila to keep her "eyes on the goal." The tone is gentler, reminding her to be calm in the face of sleazy guys and her husband's continual need to focus on himself. Season 2 delves more into how this inner voice serves as both a cudgel and a crutch, adding to the show's success in depicting a woman at odds with her disordered thinking. It is not as easy as switching one pattern for another, and there is no fast treatment — even if Sheila feels aerobics is the answer.

The first episode outlines each character's role in the show. Especially Sheila, the primary character, who is unlike anything we saw at the start of the first season. She is now not just a celebrity, but also a strong woman who stands up for herself. That was obvious when she was frank and honest with her husband, who continued to scream about the party in the first few minutes of the broadcast. Despite her popularity, Sheila's videotapes were not without their challenges. In the first episode, she is having trouble selling the cassettes. She was aware that the way her shops were set up, they were most likely in the wrong location. In the following episode, we could see her make some adjustments to the way she sells her videos.

Sheila may have more concerns than just making the correct number of sales. We also have Bunny, who is jealous of Sheila's success after the events of the first season. She's determined to bring her down with a competing video of her own. She hasn't gotten close to Sheila yet, but she's determined. Bunny snatching one of Sheila's videotapes may indicate that she has a plan. She'll probably discover loopholes or figure out what makes Sheila's videos unique, which she can then use for her own. Finally, we witness a developed Danny, yet he is still self-centred, which is why Sheila came for him. Although she forgave him, we are unsure how long this relationship will last. However, Rose Byrne is as good as ever, portraying Sheila's fragility via her body language, shrinking away when anybody, even non-threatening persons like Greta (Dierdre Friel), gets too near and blinking incomprehensibly when someone tells her they love her. The second MVP for me is Rory Scovel as Danny, who was a one-note lout last season but is now almost sympathetic. He seems serious in his desire to assist Sheila in dealing with her difficulties, but, like most men in that age (and, frankly, today), he has no idea how to go about it and resents that she can't tell him.

To sum up, the first episode gives a promising start that allows for further in-depth exploration of the characters' complicated psyches while still propelling the story ahead. Until now, the show has been light on both drama and humour, but with more time, the series could regain its place again.