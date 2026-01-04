PIC: Alia Bhatt welcomes 2026 with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha on a serene beach getaway

Alia Bhatt welcomed 2026 with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor at a beach getaway. The actor shared a dreamy New Year photograph featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha, offering fans a glimpse into an intimate celebration. The New Year postcard reflects of their love and togetherness, striking a chord with followers who praised its simplicity and warmth.

The actor's New Year post

In the picture, the trio is seen standing on a beach, dressed in what appear to be light, neutral-toned outfits. Ranbir lifts little Raha high into the air as she gazes down at him with visible curiosity and delight. Alia stands nearby, laughing freely while holding a fairy wand, watching the moment unfold with unmistakable joy. Captioning the post, Alia Bhatt wrote, “& up you go love.. happy 2026,” a line that perfectly matched the photo’s gentle, celebratory mood.

The actress has often shared glimpses of family gettogethers, including recent photos from their Christmas celebration featuring Ranbir, Raha, her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Samara Sahni. Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot in April 2022, welcomed Raha later that year in November, and have since balanced public life with guarded personal milestones.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's workfront

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has a packed slate ahead. She will headline Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, marking the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The action-heavy project also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol and is slated for a 2026 release. Additionally, she will reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and share screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, currently in production. Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, is preparing for Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana saga, set to release in two parts starting from Diwali 2026.

