PIC: Son Ye Jin announces first-ever charity bazaar; shares glimpse of early Christmas celebrations

Korean superstar Son Ye Jin will be hosting a charity bazaar to give away her most cherished possessions for a good cause. It also marks the actress’ first time to host such an event and therefore, she shared her excitement on Instagram on December 12. The actress not only made the announcement of the upcoming event but also gave a sneak peak at her beautiful festive decor.

Son Ye Jin, who was last seen in the K-drama Thirty Nine (2022), posted a picture of a Christmas tree and gave the details of her upcoming charity flea market event!

Son Ye Jin welcomes festivities in full swing and announces first charity bazaar

Actress Son Ye Jin has revealed her year-end plan and that’s nothing less than an early Christmas present for her fans. While announcing the event on Instagram, the actress referred to her character Yoon Se Ri from the famous drama Crash Landing on You (2019).

She wrote in the caption, “An idea came up for a charity bazaar. That good idea was my idea! (Remember Seri’s line from Crash Landing on You?)”

The Korean star mentioned that through this charity bazaar, she aims to sell a few of her personal belongings and donate the money to the needy ones. What’s interesting to know is that the fans get to buy a variety of items, ranging from Son Ye Jin’s clothes to accessories! In fact, the actress emphasized that some of her character’s outfits are also up for purchase.

However, the details of the event have been disclosed yet. Stay tuned!

More about Son Ye Jin

Son Ye Jin is a prominent figure in the Korean entertainment industry. She debuted in 2000 and became one of the most successful actresses reigning at the box-office. Her performance in films including, A Moment to Remember (2004), and April Snow (2005), gained her international fame.

The actress married actor Hyun Bin, her co-star from Crash Landing on You. The power couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2022.

