Pick a BLACKPINK member and we'll tell you which song of the K Pop group you should dance to on New Year's Eve

What better way to start 2021 than groove to a BLACKPINK song! But the question is, which one? Pick a BLACKPINK member and we'll tell you which one you should stream.

The countdown for 2021 has officially begun. After the difficult and trying year that 2020 has been, many of us are looking forward to a fresh start with the new year. While plans and resolutions are in the making for 2021, we are also making sure we enter the year with a bang. And what better way than to enter with some amazing music! But which song should be THE song to kick off 2021? Well, with BLACKPINK in your area, picking the perfect song would be a piece of cake!

Take the quiz below, picking a member - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé or Lisa - from the K-pop group and find out which BLACKPINK song should be your go-to song to start 2021.

Which song will you be grooving to when the clock strikes 12? Let us know your results in the comments below.

Speaking of ending the year, BLACKPINK was hoping to wrap 2020 with a bang. The members were planning on putting together a special virtual concert, The Show, for BLINKS in the last week of this month. However, the group had to postpone the plan to January 2021 owing to the COVID-19 restrictions in South Korea. Read more in the link below.

