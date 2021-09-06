Pick a hair trend and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

After making its debut in 2016, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have risen to fame from their multi-talented portfolios. From young trainees to today’s pop icons, the girls are phenomenal at a multitude of things--Be it music, dance, fashion or just inspiring with their story, they’re influencing! Along with their talents, the girls also inspire their massive fanbase aka BLINKS who love and support the pop stars in all that they do--Whether it’s collaborating with pop icons like Selena Gomez, making history at Coachella or making their marks in the fashion world!

All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

