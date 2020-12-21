Pick a member and we'll tell you which BTS song you should ring in 2021 with

With the New Year's Eve around the corner, here's a test to help you pick a BTS song to stream when the clock strikes 12.

With the pandemic forcing the world to come to a standstill, 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone. However, BTS has provided some relief with their music. While the pre-COVID-19 era rolling out their album Map of the Soul: 7, fans were treated to Dynamite when the pandemic hit its peak. If that wasn't enough, they released their album BE and ended the year on the emotional note. While we continue to stream these songs, we are figuring out which song we should play when the clock strikes 12 on December 31.

If you are also sailing on the same boat, we're here to help! Pick a BTS member under each category and we'll tell you which BTS song, from their complete discography, you should listen to when the year begins.

Which song will you be grooving to, as per the quiz? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, BTS will be joining fellow Big Hit labels NU'EST, ENHYPEN, TXT, GFriend, Lee Hyun and BUMZU to put together a 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE concert. The concert was previously scheduled to take place offline for locals to attend while their international fans could stream it online. However, owing to the pandemic, the label cancelled the offline event. Now, fans - locally and internationally - will stream the event online.

