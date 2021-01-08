Pick an option from the menu & we'll tell you which BLACKPINK member you should go on a dinner date with

Every time we see BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa off-stage, they leave us wanting to hangout with them. But if you could hang out with just one person, who would it be? Take this test and find out.

BLACKPINK members are a hoot and we've seen glimpses of it from time to time. From proving to be among the popular foodies in the industry (have you not seen Lisa's Instagram yet?) to the members show the world how to enjoy a vacation, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have proved they are the best partners in crimes! But if you could step out for dinner with just one member, who would it be? This personality test will help you find out the answer!

There are four categories in the test and each category offers an array of options. Pick one from each and find out which BLACKPINK member you should go out on a dinner date.

Which member did you get? Let us know your results in the comments below.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will come together to entertain fans with their online concert, The Show, this month. The members also busy working on individual projects. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

