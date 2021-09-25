Pick some animated movies and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

After making their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK ladies Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have transpired into beautiful, successful and inspiring young women. The powerhouses are not only phenomenal at making music but they each have unique talents like dancing, photography, rapping and so much more. The fantastic 4 have not only topped every major chart with their catchy music, they’ve also established their fashion influence by becoming global ambassadors of some of the most luxurious brands in the world.

Along the journey, they have also garnered love from millions, who form their cult-like fandom called BLINKS. If you’re one of the BLINKS like us and are wondering which BLACKPINK member you would hit it off with in real life, take this quiz ahead and find out!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ