Pick some breakfast foods to devour and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Pick some breakfast foods to devour and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member matches your personality. Scroll down to take the quiz and find out!
68444 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 04:01 pm
Unless you've been living under a social media rock, there's a good chance you've stumbled across (and heard the catchy refrains of) a 'little known' K-pop band by the name of Blackpink. Comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, the South Korean girl group launched in 2016 and since then, has catapulted to stratospheric fame, collaborating with biggies like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez and captured it all on a gruelling journey in their very own Netflix documentary special, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky.

 

Monumental fame, die-hard popularity amongst teens and ridiculously catchy songs aside, the girls have also become fashion week front row regulars and nabbed coveted ambassadorships for some of the world's biggest designers and luxury houses. The girls have also managed to garner a worldwide fanbase called the BLINKS. If you consider yourself a part of this elite fanbase, pick some breakfast foods to devour and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would be your bestie.

 

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Jendukieee

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

I got jisoo

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This is awsome i got Lisa!!!!!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I got jisoo ❤️

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Me too

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Got Jisoo

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Got jisso

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Whenever I play such quiz, I always get Jisoo. Now too I got Jisoo, she is my favourite ❤️

Anonymous 6 hours ago

I got rosé!!!!!!! She's my bias❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I got JISOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I got Lisa!

Anonymous 8 hours ago

I m jisoo !!!

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Jisoo ❤

Anonymous 8 hours ago

I totally love blink

Anonymous 9 hours ago

I got Lisa !!!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

How which options did you choose

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Jisoo

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Jennie unnie for me

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I got rosè queen !!!!!yay! ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Rosé

