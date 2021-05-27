  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pick some celebrities to hang out with & we’ll reveal who’s your BLACKPINK bestie

Pick some celebrities to hang out with and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member matches your personality. Scroll down to take the quiz and find out!
1970 reads Mumbai
Pick some celebrities & we’ll reveal who’s your BLACKPINK bestie  Pick some celebrities to hang out with & we’ll reveal who’s your BLACKPINK bestie
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Unless you've been living under a social media rock, there's a good chance you've stumbled across (and heard the catchy refrains of) a 'little known' K-pop band by the name of Blackpink. Comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, the South Korean girl group launched in 2016 and since then, has catapulted to stratospheric fame, collaborating with biggies like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez and captured it all on a gruelling journey in their very own Netflix documentary special, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky.

 

Monumental fame, die-hard popularity amongst teens and ridiculously catchy songs aside, the girls have also become fashion week front row regulars and nabbed coveted ambassadorships for some of the world's biggest designers and luxury houses. The girls have also managed to garner a worldwide fanbase called the BLINKS. If you consider yourself a part of this elite fanbase, pick some celebrities to hang out with and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would be your bestie.

 

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

You may like these
BLACKPINK: 5 times BLACKPINK’s Lisa had BLINKS going GAGA over her phenomenal style
THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK’s Lisa got nostalgic about her childhood; Described herself as bright & mischievous
Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India thanks BLACKPINK for bringing hope and a new perspective during her tough times
Have tea with the royal family & we’ll reveal who’s your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
BLACKPINK: 3 everyday fashion trends that we’re copying from Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa
THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK was accused of cultural misappropriation after a Ganesh statue was spotted in an MV