Pick some comfort foods and we’ll tell you if aespa’s Karina will join you for a fun night in

Karina is a South Korean singer and rapper under SM Entertainment. She is the leader of the girl group aespa and a member of the female unit GOT the beat. aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. They debuted on November 17, 2020, with the single ‘Black Mamba’.

‘Next Level’ became aespa's third song to chart on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart peaking at number 3. On July 22, 2021, Aespa was announced to have signed with Creative Artists Agency for their future activities in the United States. The first extended play ‘Savage’ was released on May 17. It debuted at number nine on the Gaon Digital Chart and peaked at number two, becoming their first top five hit in South Korea. The song is a dance and hip-hop track with a groovy rap, energetic bass, and powerful vocals.

On December 20, aespa released a remake of S.E.S.'s ‘Dreams Come True’. The music video for the song was directed by Lucid color, choreographed by BoA, and featured original holographic butterflies and wings seen in S.E.S' video. The song peaked at number 17 on the Gaon Digital Chart and at number seven on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart.

ALSO READ: WATCH: SHINee’s Onew is stuck in a weird world in the eccentric MV for ‘DICE’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Will Karina join you for the night in? Let us know in the comments below.