Pick some ice cream flavours and we’ll tell you which BTS member will go on a friendly ice cream date with you

Take the fun BTS quiz now!

Who doesn’t love ice cream? Who doesn’t love BTS? Well, if you’re reading this article, then we bet you love both of them! This quiz is our way of letting you drift into a world of magic where, by some luck, you can meet and even go Namjoon-ing with BTS members! For those who don’t know what Namjoon-ing is, it’s a verb ARMY came up with, to describe activities that Namjoon, BTS’ RM, does in his free time. These include taking a walk in nature, visiting museums, reading, cycling around, and other things.

While the whole world is fascinated by the power-packed performances and incredibly synchronized dance moves that the members perform, beneath that layer is a strong-willed, extremely goofy personality of the members. Their own variety shows such as Run BTS, BTS In The Soop, Bon Voyage and others offer this adorable side of their personalities to fans. The members all have a unique taste and personality. Where one member ardently likes mint chocolate flavour, other members vehemently dislike it.

Even though there are so many differences yet similarities between the seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - they hold the key to millions of fans’ hearts. That was proven all the more with their latest all-English single, ‘Butter', today crossed 1.1 billion views, becoming the faster K-Pop group to achieve so.

All we’re saying is, how great would it be if you could get to spend a day with them? Well, take this quiz to find out which BTS member would spend a whole day with you or go on an ice cream date (friendly) with you!

Which BTS member did you get? Share your answers with us in the comments below!

Credits :Big Hit Music

Share your comment ×