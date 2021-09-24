Pick some movies and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Ever since debuting in 2016, BLACKPINK has changed the music landscape with their skyrocketing success, catchy music, inspirational stories, phenomenal style and so much more! Over the past 5 years, the girl gang has collaborated with international superstars like Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and so many more. What’s more, is that the gang has also accumulated a massive fanbase called BLINKS, had their own Netflix show and so many more projects in the works!

For all the BLINKS like us, we’ll tell you who could be your BLACKPINK bestie if you tell us your favourite movies!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ