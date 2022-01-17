Pick some Netflix films to watch & we’ll determine which BLACKPINK alum matches your personality; Take Quiz

This week’s quiz is dedicated to our fellow movie lovers and of course BLINKS! If your love for Netflix is as real as your love for the talented South Korean band BLACKPINK, then it doesn't get better than this for you. All you have to do today is pick one movie from each genre, and in return, we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK alum out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa matches your personality the closest. Scroll down to take the quiz!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ