We can safely make the analogy that aespa members are equivalent to unusual food combinations! Different, a heady concoction of something interesting and "savage" (pun fully intended). The talented four-member group made their first-ever comeback today with their first mini-album 'Savage'.

Consisting of four members - Winter, Giselle, Karina and Ningning, aespa debuted on November 17, 2020, with the single, 'Black Mamba'. The group's name, aespa, combines the English initials of "avatar" and "experience" (Avatar X Experience) with the English word "aspect", meaning "two sides", to symbolize the idea of "meeting another self and experiencing the new world". Dubbed monster rookie girl group, aespa members are making big strides in their musical career and journey as artists!

To celebrate aespa's first ever comeback, MY, we have some interesting for you. Pick an unusual food combination and we will tell you which aespa member is your ideal type. Sounds fun and interesting? Take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

