Pick an unusual food combination and we will tell you which GOT member is your ideal type

We are happy to say we said it first! Last year in April, we pre-empted the making of the female version of SuperM with members from different SM Entertainment groups of different generations - Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, aespa and talented idol BoA.

GOT the beat is a seven-member female unit under SM Entertainment. They made their debut on January 3, 2022, with the digital single 'Step Back'. They are the first unit under SM's Girls On Top project. The members are - BoA, Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Seulgi, Wendy, Karina

and Winter.

SM explained that GOT the beat is the first unit of the agency's newest project, Girls On Top, in which female artists under the SM will show different unit combinations by theme. The 'GOT the beat' unit is based on intense dance songs and performances.

Pick some random food questions and we will tell you which GOT member is your ideal type. Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz below and find out.

Take the quiz below:

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: Our ideal female SuperM squad, Ft Red Velvet's Wendy and BoA

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.