Pick your favourite dish from around the world and we’ll tell you if Ji Chang Wook will join you to eat

Ji Chang Wook is a South Korean actor and singer. He rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong Hae in daily drama series ‘Smile Again’ (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as ‘Warrior Baek Dong-soo’ (2011), ‘Empress Ki’ (2013–2014), ‘Healer’ (2014–2015), ‘The K2’ (2016) and more.

Following his discharge from military in 2019, he was cast in the romantic comedy series ‘Melting Me Softly’, where he played the role of a television producer who finds himself waking up 20 years into the future following an unsuccessful human-freezing project. In 2020, Ji Chang Wook was cast in the romantic comedy series, ‘Backstreet Rookie’, based on a webtoon of the same name. He played the role of a former public-relations director of convenience stores franchises, who ends up managing his own convenience store.

In September, he was confirmed to appear in multi-season romantic comedy web series ‘City Couple's Way of Love’ of Kakao TV, which depicted the real love stories of young people who live fiercely with ‘another me’ in a complex city. The first series ‘Lovestruck in the City’ was on air on December 22, 2020 and was available for streaming on Netflix. In April 2021, Ji Chang Wook was confirmed for the drama ‘The Sound of Magic’ with Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop, which is scheduled to be released in 2022 on Netflix.

