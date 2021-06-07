Pick your favourite from A or B and we’ll reveal which BTS Maknae or Hyung line will be your BFF!

Let’s take a fun BTS quiz!

We’ve got another fun quiz in our mountain-full of exciting quizzes for you. But first, let’s talk about the giant success the world's favourite boy band BTS has been achieving, especially since the release of their second English single, ‘Butter’! With some never-seen-before concepts, BIGHIT Music made sure to give us something exciting in their digital single release and they were successful in doing so!

We’ve only read AUs of BTS members going all punk-leather-jacket look but we actually had the opportunity to see it in the latest release. And who can forget the hair game that the members did, which easily trended on Twitter for an entire day? BTS’ power remains unparalleled to any other K-Pop group and it soars higher with each passing day. But underneath the immensely successful artists, we have seven 20-somethings who love travelling, fishing, watching anime and movies, playing games and making music. And that’s the BTS ARMY has fallen for.

While the fandom wholeheartedly loves and supports the men for their incredible hard work, they fall in love with them more by seeing their natural selves being all dorky in their own reality shows. Watching BTS In The SOOP, Run BTS and Bon Voyage makes us wonder if we would ever have as close a friendship with our friends as the members do with each other.

So to make things easier, we’re going to give you random options to choose from and based on that, we’ll reveal which BTS line would be your BFF - The Maknae Line feat. Jimin, Jungkook and V or the Hyung Line feat. RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope.

Let’s get it!

Which line is your BFF? Share your answers with us in the comments below!

