Pick your favourite part about Christmas & we’ll reveal which Blackpink member you’ll spend the holidays with

Pick your favourite things about Xmas and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member you’re most likely to spend the holidays with. Scroll down to take the quiz and find out!
Build a perfect Xmas and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member you’ll spend it withPick your favourite part about Christmas & we’ll reveal which Blackpink member you’ll spend the holidays with
It’s taken just four years for Blackpink to become one of the biggest girl bands in the world, with members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa continuing to smash new records and forge new ground. They were the first K-pop girl group to play at Coachella and to reach 1 billion YouTube views—now they’re the most-subscribed-to music group on the platform, and in 2019, they broke three Guinness World Records with the single “Kill This Love,” which has had more than 312 million plays on Spotify and over 824 million YouTube views, a mere fraction of the quartet’s billions of streams, downloads, views, and followers. 

 

That same year they also undertook the most financially successful concert tour by a Korean female group. They’re front-row fixtures at runway shows and the faces of mega brands, including Chanel, Puma, Louis Vuitton, and Dior. And all this with just a handful of songs in their repertoire. In short, they’ve slayed the music industry ever since they made their debut. If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK member you’re destined to spend the holidays with, pick your favourite things about Christmas and find out!

 

