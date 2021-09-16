Pick your favourite travel destination & we will tell you which BLACKPINK member will be your travel partner

BLACKPINK is one of the coolest and one of the finest girl groups out there! The talented girl group debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album 'Square One', which featured 'Whistle' and 'Boombayah', their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

The talented girl group celebrated their 5th debut anniversary in August with an amazing and nostalgic film 'BLACKPINK, THE MOVIE' and the ambitious '4+1' project. Not just that, there was a special pop-up exhibition at the ‘The Same’ Cafe in front of YG’s new office building in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul from August 21st to 30th. The space is constructed by showing the concept of the songs released by BLACKPINK in the past. There will also be an experiential space and photo zone for fans. All the members uploaded celebratory posts and a sneak peek of the behind-the-scenes of their movie. There is also some amazing merch including an 'eco-friendly' sofa!

With all the hard work, the girls certainly need a break and what better than a nice holiday with their beloved BLINKs. Now, imagine if you get to go back with BLACKPINK on a holiday. Wouldn't that be fun? Answer some fun holiday questions and we will reveal which BLACKPINK member you will go on a holiday with.

Take the quiz below:

