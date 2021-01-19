Pick your 'favourites' and we'll tell you which BTS member you would make the ideal sub unit with

Given that BTS is known for some iconic sub-unit songs, we want to know which Bangtan Boy would be your ideal sub-unit sidekick. Take our fun personality test below to find out.

When it comes to sub-units amongst popular K-pop groups, BTS is amongst the best of the rest. Let's take BE, for example! Whether it be RM, Jin and Jungkook giving us major nostalgic vibes with the swoon-worthy single Stay or even feeling the melancholic blues in the best of ways with Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V's Fly To My Room, the various BTS sub-unit songs have definitely blessed our ears.

We're curious to know which BTS member would you make an ideal sub-unit with. Take our fun personality test below to find out:

Speaking of BTS, 2020 was indeed a monumental year for the boys as they released two Billboard 200 No. 1 albums; Map of the Soul: 7 and BE. Moreover, BTS also made history as the first all-South Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 with Dynamite while also topping the prestigious music chart two more times, with Jason Deruo and Jawsh 685's Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat) (BTS Remix) and Life Goes On.

That's not all! BTS also made history with their first-ever Grammy nomination for Dynamite in the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance category. Dynamite will be up against Justin Bieber ft. Quavo's Intentions, Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver's Exile, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me and J. Balvin, Dua, Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy's Un Dia (One Day).

share with us your favourite BTS sub-unit song of all time.

