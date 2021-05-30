Pick your menu for a cool day and we’ll tell you which TXT member would likely join you!

Ever wondered which TXT member would gatecrash your day? With this quiz, you will! Take the fun quiz now.

TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, are known worldwide as the rookie monsters that took over the world after their debut in 2019. The five member boy group was the second group to debut under HYBE (Former name: Big Hit Entertainment) and are considered BTS’ dongsaengs. They had high expectations from the very start when only the news of ‘Big Hit might launch a boy group’ was reported, and in no time, after their debut, they topped charts, broke records and much more.

The group has since then released four albums, three mini-albums and one full-length album. The members, Leader Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Huening Kai all possess their own unique charms. After making splashes with their hit songs such as Blue Hour, CROWN, Cat & Dog, We Lost the Summer and more, they’re making their comeback with the latest album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

Their latest comeback album will be their second full-length album and it already is the talk of the town. BigHit Music released a concept teaser that was nothing less than an incredible action movie and a highlight medley or preview of the album too. While the members play it cool and tough, MOAs (fandom name) know the actual adorable personality that each member has!

So today, we’re going to reveal which member would crash your day, based solely on the food and beverages you pick, in an alternate universe!

Read? Let’s start!

