PICS: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo brings glitz and glamor to Dior show in Paris, figure skater Kim Yuna looks breathtaking

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, the ever-charming and breathtaking K-pop star was in Paris recently to attend the Dior Couture Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris. Jisoo brought glitz and glamor to the Dior show in a beautiful custom-made Dior dress. Along with Jisoo, figure skater Kim Yuna also made a breathtaking appearance at the show.

On June 25, 2024, it was confirmed that the Dior Couture Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris ended on a magnificent note. Jisoo of BLACKPINK who is the global ambassador of the French luxury fashion house made a magnificent appearance at the show.

Jisoo was seen wearing an embroidered custom-made Dior Cruise outfit by the creative director of the luxury fashion house, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Jisoo brought glitz and glamor in the black mini dress with pearl and net details. The FLOWER singer styled the outfit with a Dior handbag and knee-high heeled boots and socks. For makeup and hair, Jisoo donned pink lipstick and blush with a simple eye look and kept her hair flowy with a braided hairstyle on the top.

See BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s look at the Dior show in Paris closely here:

Meanwhile, the famous figure skater Kim Yuna who is known for creating a huge name in the world of athletics brought her eternal charm and beauty to the Dior show.

Kim Yuna was dressed in a gorgeous Dior two-piece black outfit with a buttoned and checkered detail top and mini skirt. She held a rectangular Dior handbag and styled the outfit with knee-high leather boots. She kept her hair in a beautiful braid.

Have a closer look at Kim Yuna’s look at the Dior show in Paris here:

Know more about Jisoo

Jisoo also known by her birth name Kim Jisoo is the charismatic singer and member of the world-renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She also created a name for herself in the acting arena with the lead role in the K-drama Snowdrop.

In the most recent developments, she has been spotted shooting for her upcoming zombie thriller K-drama Influenza. She has also completed filming for the upcoming film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint alongside Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop.

