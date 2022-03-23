PICS: Bridgerton Season 2 stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran dazzle at London premiere

Bridgerton Season 2 world premiere event was held on Tuesday at the Tate Modern in London. The series' lead stars walked the red carpet event looking nothing short of glamourous and it was a delight to see Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran pose together on the red carpet as fans couldn't get enough of the Bridgerton-Sharma reunion.

Ahead of the series' return on March 25, the world premiere event for Bridgerton saw everyone in attendance including producer Shonda Rhimes, showrunner Chris Van Dusen and executive producer Betsy Beer. The second season of Bridgerton introduces us to the new characters of Kate and Edwina Sharma played by Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandan who will play a key part as Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) begins his search to find himself the perfect suitor.

While Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphe Bridgerton will return to reprise their roles in the second season, both were missing from the world premiere event held on Tuesday. Dynevor explained her absence on Instagram as she shared a message revealing that she was busy filming another project.

Check out photos from Bridgerton Season 2 premiere here:

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's book series set in the Regency era and the new season is based on her novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me which centres around Anthony Bridgerton. Even before the release of the second season which arrives on March 25, the show has been renewed for a third and fourth season as well.

