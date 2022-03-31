PICS: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Lilly Singh & more bond at an event celebrating South Asian culture

It's a great time for South Asian artists in the acting industry considering the kind of amazing projects that have been making their way into the streaming space with the latest shows such as Bridgerton Season 2 among others. A special dinner celebrating South Asian culture was hosted by Simone Ashley with Lilly Singh and more in attendance.

The event was hosted on March 29 in California where the Bridgerton actress was joined by South Asian stars including Kal Penn, Ritesh Rajan, Sophia Ali, Liza Koshy, Sujata Day, Lilly Singh and Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani among others. Simone who recently wowed audiences after playing Kate Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton attended the event in a stunning look sporting white. Also, Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan appeared in a gorgeous look sporting a black outfit.

The 27-year-old actress was seen bonding with Kal Penn alongside Lilly Singh and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in a few goofy snaps as well. Lilly Singh recently also attended a pre-Oscars event that was hosted by Priyanka Chopra which also celebrated South Asian excellence in Hollywood.

The latest season of Bridgerton saw Simone Ashley romancing Jonathan Bailey who played Anthony Bridgerton on the show. The second season of the show was released on March 25 and also had actors such as Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor reprising their roles from the first season. Even before the release of the s second season, it was confirmed that Bridgerton will return for a third and fourth one.

