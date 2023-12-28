PICS: BTS' RM and V spotted in FIRST images from military; Winter Bear singer's badges swell ARMYs with pride

BTS fans are bidding farewell to December with excitement, as they joyfully spotted RM and V in group photos among the latest batch of newly enlisted soldiers in Nonsan. Earlier, ARMYs were overjoyed when they got a glimpse of Jimin and Jungkook training in the military.

BTS fans spot RM and V in latest group photos from military

BTS fans are embracing a surge of pride and emotion as they catch glimpses of RM and V in the latest group photos emerging from their military training. The two BTS members, RM (also known as Kim Namjoon) and V (aka Kim Taehyung), enlisted on December 11, marking their transition into active duty soldiers.

The recent photos surfaced from the training grounds at Nonsan showcased RM and V alongside their fellow soldiers in their new journey. These images have sparked joy among the BTS ARMY, seeing their beloved idols taking on this significant chapter with determination and health.

As fans express their happiness at witnessing RM and V's well-being in the photos, there's also a sense of admiration for their commitment. RM will serve as a soldier while V has applied for the elite forces, reflecting their individual choices within their military service.

The striking resemblance between V and his father in the photo hasn't gone unnoticed, prompting comparisons that evoke nostalgia among fans. This glimpse into their training grounds, coupled with the dedication exhibited by RM and V, has elicited a wave of emotions within the BTS fanbase. Moreover, an additional badge on V’s uniform indicating him to be the platoon leader swelled fans with pride.

Advertisement

Take a look at RM and V's pictures from the military here:

New preview for upcoming episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is unveiled

After reflecting on BTS’ rise to stardom and their thriving efforts against all odds, the preview for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star episodes 5 and 6 offers a glimpse into BTS' post-Covid return to live performances, notably their electrifying show at the SoFi Stadium. RM expresses gratitude for the chance to perform in packed stadiums, echoed by V, who highlights the unique energy during their concerts. J-Hope cherishes reuniting on stage after the pandemic.

Their SoFi Stadium concert marked a record-breaking comeback, grossing $33.3 million from 214,000 tickets, Billboard reports. Reflecting on their 10-year journey, Jimin feels a slight awkwardness about their prolonged presence, RM recalls the hectic years, V sees it as a decade filled with youthful spirit, and Jin treasures these moments deeply.

Looking forward, SUGA reflects on his solo career, while Jungkook is curious about individual paths. The group embraces this juncture as a chance to explore their uniqueness and support each other in uncharted territories.

The anticipation for deeper insights grows as episode 5 airs on January 3, promising a closer look at BTS' growth and aspirations.

Take a look at the preview here:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Best K-pop Music Video of 2023 Results: BTS' Jungkook leads with Seven; BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SEVENTEEN follow