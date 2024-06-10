PICS: BTS' V shows his rugged and goofy side while patrolling in SDT military police uniform; poses with fellow officers

V of BTS who is currently enlisted in the military and fulfilling his duties as an active duty soldier in the Special Task Force. The BTS member was spotted on June 9, 2024, when he was patrolling at an event in Chuncheon.

Now, new photos of V have emerged online where his buffa and rugged physique captivate everyone. He was also seen having fun by doing cute poses with his fellow officers that same day.

BTS’ V looks ruggedly handsome and does goofy poses with fellow officers while patrolling in an SDT military police uniform

In new developments, new photos of BTS’ V have surfaced online from when he was patrolling an event. V’s ruggedness showcasing his buff physique in his SDT military police uniform caught everyone’s eyes. The Love Me Again singer’s new look was admired by fans who noted that he looks exceptionally good in his uniform.

See V in his SDT military police uniform here:

On June 9, yesterday V was spotted while patrolling an event in Chuncheon where he also greeted senior singer Lee Ji Yong of Big Mama. Fans were mesmerized by the Rainy Days singer’s military look.

Moreover, in another video V can be seen channeling his well-known goofy and adorable side as he teaches cute poses to his fellow military police officers. The BTS member is making his iconic V aka ‘victory’ pose along with wink and other cute poses. His magnificent smile shines the brightest as he can be seen happily enjoying his time in the military.

Watch V teaching cute poses to his fellow military police officers here:

Know more about V’s recent activities

V aka Kim Taehyung is the second youngest member of the K-pop icon boy band BTS. V enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, along with leader RM. He joined as an active duty soldier in the Special Task Force of the Capital Defence Command.

Meanwhile, V dropped his single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, along with a music video where he can be seen stuck in an endless time loop.

In other news, V’s debut album Layover has achieved its 100th number 1 on the iTunes chart across major regions worldwide including the UK, Japan, India, and more.

